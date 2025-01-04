Clash of Titans: United States and Poland Face Off in United Cup Final

In a thrilling turn of events, former champions the United States secured a spot in the United Cup final after a decisive win over the Czech Republic. Taylor Fritz capitalized on an unexpected opportunity when Tomas Machac, poised to equalize the score, succumbed to a cramp, sealing the match in Fritz's favor.

Coco Gauff further contributed to the American success with a commanding victory against Karolina Muchova, replicating her performance from their encounter in Beijing. This significant win propelled the U.S. ahead, ensuring their progression to the final.

Meanwhile, Poland demonstrated formidable prowess in their semifinals, with Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek dominating their singles matches. Swiatek, in a fiercely competitive battle against Elena Rybakina, secured Poland's advance alongside Hurkacz, who displayed impressive form against Alexander Shevchenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)