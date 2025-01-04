Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC with Brison Fernandes' Stellar Performance

FC Goa secured a decisive 4-2 victory against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, extending their unbeaten run in away games. Brison Fernandes starred with two goals, contributing to the Gaurs' dominant performance. Odisha remains winless against Goa, as the game marked Jerry Lalrinzuala's 150th ISL appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:28 IST
FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC with Brison Fernandes' Stellar Performance
FC Goa players celebrating. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League on Saturday. This triumph places the Gaurs in third position with 25 points, extending their unbeaten away streak to seven games. It was also Manolo Marquez's first ISL win away, overcoming a team led by Sergio Lobera.

Brison Fernandes, delivering a standout performance, netted twice for the second consecutive match. His opening goal in the eighth minute set the tone for FC Goa, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Odisha FC that began with Iker Guarrotxena's attempt blocked by Mourtada Fall. A foul on Jerry Lalrinzuala provided Odisha a lifeline, as Ahmed Jahouh's panenka penalty leveled the score in the 29th minute.

The Gaurs regained their edge just before halftime, with Udanta Singh executing a clinical finish. Fernandes struck again in the 53rd minute, showcasing his dexterity with a remarkable long-range goal, while an own goal credited to Amey Ranawade broadened FC Goa's lead. Despite a late Odisha goal by Jerry Mawihmingthanga, conversion from a Thoiba Singh cross, FC Goa held firm to collect the points as Odisha faced defeat yet again against this resilient side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025