FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC with Brison Fernandes' Stellar Performance

FC Goa emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League on Saturday. This triumph places the Gaurs in third position with 25 points, extending their unbeaten away streak to seven games. It was also Manolo Marquez's first ISL win away, overcoming a team led by Sergio Lobera.

Brison Fernandes, delivering a standout performance, netted twice for the second consecutive match. His opening goal in the eighth minute set the tone for FC Goa, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Odisha FC that began with Iker Guarrotxena's attempt blocked by Mourtada Fall. A foul on Jerry Lalrinzuala provided Odisha a lifeline, as Ahmed Jahouh's panenka penalty leveled the score in the 29th minute.

The Gaurs regained their edge just before halftime, with Udanta Singh executing a clinical finish. Fernandes struck again in the 53rd minute, showcasing his dexterity with a remarkable long-range goal, while an own goal credited to Amey Ranawade broadened FC Goa's lead. Despite a late Odisha goal by Jerry Mawihmingthanga, conversion from a Thoiba Singh cross, FC Goa held firm to collect the points as Odisha faced defeat yet again against this resilient side.

(With inputs from agencies.)