Babar Azam's Test Century Hopes Dashed: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
Babar Azam's quest for his 10th Test century faced setbacks as he fell short against South Africa. Despite displaying strong form, Babar's untimely shot selections led to his dismissals in both innings. The flat pitch at Newlands provided some relief but ultimately left him disappointed, as his concentration lapses proved costly.
- Country:
- South Africa
Babar Azam was left in a state of disappointment on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa, grappling with his untimely dismissal. Positioned on a favorable Newlands pitch, Babar stood on the brink of ending his century drought in Test cricket since 2022.
With mere minutes remaining in the day's play, Babar's focus faltered as he attempted a bold cover drive only to edge it to Bedingham at gully, who claimed a stunning catch, providing South Africa the breakthrough they desperately needed.
Similar lapses in Babar's shot selection in the first innings, including an edge to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, reflected his growing frustrations. Despite formidable partnerships, his failure to convert starts into a century irked him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pitch Condition Challenges Team India Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test
Tension Over Practice Pitches: Indian Team's Concerns Ahead of MCG Test
Pitch Strategy Set for India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG
Beyond the Pitch: R Ashwin's Creative Journey Post-Retirement
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia