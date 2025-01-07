Left Menu

Barcelona Faces Semi-Final Challenge: Legal Hurdles Stir Team Spirit

Barcelona will not have Dani Olmo or Pau Victor for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final due to registration issues. Manager Hansi Flick sees this as a chance to unite his team. With form challenges and players returning from injury, Barcelona prepares to face Athletic Bilbao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:13 IST
Barcelona Faces Semi-Final Challenge: Legal Hurdles Stir Team Spirit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Barcelona's preparations for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final have been disrupted as Dani Olmo and Pau Victor remain unavailable due to registration complications. The club lost an appeal to register them, leaving a decision pending with the Spanish government.

Despite these setbacks, Manager Hansi Flick believes the situation can galvanize the team. He emphasized the importance of team unity amid Olmo and Victor's absence, highlighting Olmo's improvement and potential impact.

Barcelona faces Athletic Bilbao, a team in form with an unbeaten streak, while Barcelona's recent performances see them third in LaLiga standings. Returning player Lamine Yamal is expected to play, boosting the team's capability against a challenging opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025