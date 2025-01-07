Barcelona Faces Semi-Final Challenge: Legal Hurdles Stir Team Spirit

Barcelona's preparations for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final have been disrupted as Dani Olmo and Pau Victor remain unavailable due to registration complications. The club lost an appeal to register them, leaving a decision pending with the Spanish government.

Despite these setbacks, Manager Hansi Flick believes the situation can galvanize the team. He emphasized the importance of team unity amid Olmo and Victor's absence, highlighting Olmo's improvement and potential impact.

Barcelona faces Athletic Bilbao, a team in form with an unbeaten streak, while Barcelona's recent performances see them third in LaLiga standings. Returning player Lamine Yamal is expected to play, boosting the team's capability against a challenging opponent.

