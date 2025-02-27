Intense LaLiga Showdown: A Three-Horse Race Heats Up with Bilbao's Bold Challenge

LaLiga's title race intensifies as Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are separated by a single point at the top. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, seeks to join the fray with a crucial win this weekend, keeping ambitions high in the fiercely competitive league.

Last weekend, Bilbao delivered a commanding 7-1 victory over Valladolid, extending their unbeaten league streak to 16 games. Although they trail Atletico Madrid by five points, an upcoming win against them could dramatically shift their championship trajectory.

Injuries present a challenge for Bilbao, as they prepare to face Atletico. Although winger Nico Williams is expected to recover from the flu, midfielder and top scorer Oihan Sancet's participation is uncertain due to a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Atletico is poised for strategic play with major league implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)