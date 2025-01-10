Left Menu

Djokovic Alleges Poisoning In Melbourne Amid Vaccine Controversy

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic claims he was poisoned with 'lead and mercury' during his controversial stay in Melbourne, leading to his deportation for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. As he prepares for the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic reflects on past political and health challenges in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST
Djokovic Alleges Poisoning In Melbourne Amid Vaccine Controversy
Novak Djokovic. (Photo- ATP Tour X/@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation, has disclosed a startling claim that he was poisoned with 'lead and mercury' during his contentious stay in Melbourne prior to being deported for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Djokovic is returning to Australia with hopes of securing his 11th Australian Open crown, which would also mark his 25th Grand Slam title.

Australia has been bittersweet for Djokovic, providing both memorable victories on the court and difficult personal experiences. The decision to deport him came amid his refusal to take the COVID-19 jab, framing him in a contentious political scenario as politicians exploited the situation against him, according to his interview with GQ.

Djokovic revealed after returning to Serbia, he discovered high levels of 'heavy metal and mercury' in his system, possibly linked to his detention conditions. Despite the previous controversies, Djokovic holds no ill will toward Australians, attributing the experience to political maneuvering rather than public sentiment. His upcoming match pits him against USA's Nishesh Basavareddy, while he also collaborates with Andy Murray as his coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

