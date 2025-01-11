Liverpool's Astonishing FA Cup Triumph Fuels Quadruple Dream

Liverpool's aspirations for an extraordinary quadruple remain alive following a 4-0 triumph over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday. The Reds are concurrently leading the Premier League and in pursuit of the Champions League and League Cup titles.

Accrington Stanley, a fourth-division team, was not expected to challenge Liverpool, who are managed by Arne Slot. Key performances came from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns, and Federico Chiesa at Anfield, while 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha became the club's second-youngest debutant.

The FA Cup's third round is a celebrated weekend in English soccer as Premier League teams enter the fray. Top-flight Wolverhampton also progressed, securing a win over Bristol City, as Manchester City and Chelsea prepared for their respective encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)