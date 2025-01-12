Rain Soaks Day 1 Hopes at Australian Open
Heavy rain disrupted the first day of the Australian Open, leading to the cancellation of five singles matches and frustrating fans. Key players like Zheng Qinwen and Mirra Andreeva advanced, utilizing courts with roofs. Despite the weather disruption, the event remains a key highlight of the Australian summer.
The opening day of the Australian Open was marred by persistent rain, leading to the cancellation of five singles matches.
However, action continued on covered courts, with notable performances from Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and teen sensation Mirra Andreeva.
Despite the setbacks, the event continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts as a major summer attraction.
