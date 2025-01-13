Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets on Day Two of the Australian Open

Day two of the Australian Open saw several exciting matches, including Ajla Tomljanovic advancing, Alex Michelsen upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Coco Gauff defeating Sofia Kenin. The day began with clear skies, setting the stage for a dramatic series of tennis clashes.

Day two of the Australian Open witnessed a series of dramatic matches. Local wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic thrilled home fans with a three-set victory over American Ashlyn Krueger on Margaret Court Arena, advancing to the second round in front of a supportive crowd.

In a surprising turn of events, unseeded American Alex Michelsen shocked the tennis world by defeating Greek 11th seed and 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in a four-set battle. The upset added unexpected excitement to an already thrilling tournament.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the American third seed and 2023 U.S. Open winner, showcased her talent by ousting her compatriot Sofia Kenin with a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory. On a day unmarred by the rain that halted play earlier, the Melbourne Park precinct was bustling under sunny skies.

