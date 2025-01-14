Rising Stars: Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila's Mixed Doubles Journey
The Indian mixed doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila has been making waves with strong performances. With support from their coach, they aim to improve and build on their potential, focusing on success in upcoming international tournaments and filling the void left by past duos.
- Country:
- India
Since their partnership post-Paris Olympics, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila are emerging as India's new hope in mixed doubles badminton. Demonstrating their potential, the duo recently advanced in the India Open Super 750 after defeating Chinese Taipei's team.
Both players bring a wealth of experience in doubles, but injuries and new opportunities have shaped their focus on mixed doubles. With the guidance of Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her, they are refining their skills and strategies to boost their international standings.
While they acknowledge the legacy of former top pairs, Tanisha and Dhruv are cautious about setting high expectations but remain determined to steadily progress in upcoming Super 500 and 700 events, targeting quarter-finals and semi-finals to mark their continued improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
