Teen Sensation Joao Fonseca Stuns Rublev in Grand Slam Debut

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca made a remarkable Grand Slam debut by defeating Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open. Fonseca's performance was stellar, securing his place in the second round. His victory marked a new milestone as he became only the second teenager to beat a top 10 player on his maiden Grand Slam main draw match since 1973.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:50 IST
Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca made a spectacular entrance into his Grand Slam career by defeating Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6(1) 6-3 7-6(5) during the first round of the Australian Open. His victory secured a spot in the second round, concluding an impressive main draw debut.

Fonseca dominated Rublev with stunning precision, showcasing his potential and illuminating Margaret Court Arena. The 18-year-old's triumph marks a significant milestone in tennis history, as he became only the second teenager since 1973 to conquer an ATP top 10 player in their first Grand Slam match.

Fonseca's performance was bolstered by a 13-match winning streak and youthful confidence. Despite Rublev's attempts to resist, Fonseca maintained his composure, finishing with a decisive forehand winner. Next, Fonseca will face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the tournament.

