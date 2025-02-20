Teen Tennis Prodigy Mirra Andreeva Stuns World with Dubai Victory

In the Dubai Duty Free Championships, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva shocked the tennis world by defeating world number two Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory. This match marks a significant milestone for Andreeva, advancing her to the first WTA 1000 semi-final of her promising career.

Andreeva's triumph comes after top seed Aryna Sabalenka's exit, highlighting the tournament's unpredictability. The young Russian is the youngest semi-finalist since the event's inception in 2001, showcasing her impressive improvement from her first-round exit last year. Her upcoming challenge is a semi-final against Elena Rybakina.

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez provided crucial guidance, as Andreeva steadied her game to secure victory over Swiatek. Facing Rybakina next, Andreeva remains focused yet acknowledges the strength and agility of her opponent. The tournament continues with Karolina Muchova and Clara Tauson battling it out in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)