World Pickleball League Debuts in Mumbai with Exciting Lineup

The inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL) is set to make its debut at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai, running from January 24 to February 2. The league promises riveting action as six franchise-based teams, including Mumbai Pickle Power and Pune United, battle it out in 18 exciting matches.

Opening the league, Mumbai Pickle Power will face Pune United, setting the stage for an exhilarating series of games. Other participating teams include Bengaluru Jawans, Chennai Super Champs, Hyderabad Superstars, and Dilli Dilwale, all vying for the prestigious title in this thrilling new competition.

The brainchild of former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the WPBL aims to elevate the sport's profile and engage audiences with its unique team format. Spectators can expect a blend of competitive matches, with semifinals leading up to a grand finale on February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)