Rishabh Pant Set to Return for Delhi's Ranji Trophy Clash Against Saurashtra

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will join Delhi for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. While Pant's participation is confirmed, uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's inclusion. Delhi, currently fourth in Group D, hopes to boost their squad with both players' experience and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:14 IST
India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, is set to join Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting January 23. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed Pant's availability on Tuesday.

Pant, who last played a Ranji Trophy match in the 2017-2018 season, is a significant addition to the team as Delhi seeks to bolster its chances in the tournament. However, there remains uncertainty regarding the participation of cricket sensation Virat Kohli, who has not played in the domestic circuit since 2012.

As Delhi names 38 probables for the remainder of the season, the team sits fourth in Group D. The inclusion of Pant and potentially Kohli is expected to bring much-needed experience as the squad vies for stronger performances in crucial upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

