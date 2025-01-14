Rishabh Pant Set to Return for Delhi's Ranji Trophy Clash Against Saurashtra

India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, is set to join Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting January 23. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed Pant's availability on Tuesday.

Pant, who last played a Ranji Trophy match in the 2017-2018 season, is a significant addition to the team as Delhi seeks to bolster its chances in the tournament. However, there remains uncertainty regarding the participation of cricket sensation Virat Kohli, who has not played in the domestic circuit since 2012.

As Delhi names 38 probables for the remainder of the season, the team sits fourth in Group D. The inclusion of Pant and potentially Kohli is expected to bring much-needed experience as the squad vies for stronger performances in crucial upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)