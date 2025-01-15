Australian Open Day 4: Comebacks and Record-Breakers Shine

The fourth day of the Australian Open delivered a mix of fierce comebacks and historical milestones. Naomi Osaka showed resilience in her match against Karolina Muchova, turning around after losing the first set to secure a win. Osaka expressed that she put everything into her performance to advance.

Novak Djokovic made history by breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam matches record, further solidifying his place in tennis history. Tomas Machac fought through a gripping five-set match against Reilly Opelka, showcasing determination against the American's powerful serve.

Carlos Alcaraz impressed with a swift victory over Yoshihito Nishioka, advancing in straight sets. Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula also secured their places in the next round, adding to the excitement of the tournament. The day was marked by competitive spirit and outstanding tennis prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)