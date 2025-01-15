Left Menu

Australian Open Day 4: Comebacks and Record-Breakers Shine

The fourth day of the Australian Open saw thrilling comebacks and record-breaking performances. Naomi Osaka overcame Karolina Muchova, while Djokovic broke Federer's Grand Slam record. Tomas Machac battled through a five-setter against Reilly Opelka. Alcaraz easily advanced, and Sabalenka and Pegula moved into the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:47 IST
The fourth day of the Australian Open delivered a mix of fierce comebacks and historical milestones. Naomi Osaka showed resilience in her match against Karolina Muchova, turning around after losing the first set to secure a win. Osaka expressed that she put everything into her performance to advance.

Novak Djokovic made history by breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam matches record, further solidifying his place in tennis history. Tomas Machac fought through a gripping five-set match against Reilly Opelka, showcasing determination against the American's powerful serve.

Carlos Alcaraz impressed with a swift victory over Yoshihito Nishioka, advancing in straight sets. Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula also secured their places in the next round, adding to the excitement of the tournament. The day was marked by competitive spirit and outstanding tennis prowess.

