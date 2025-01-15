Left Menu

Vani Kapoor Shines Returning to Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Golf sensation Vani Kapoor takes the lead at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour's second leg, shooting a stellar 68 at Tollygunge Club. After a challenging start, she lifted her game with birdies, establishing a three-stroke lead over 2023 HPWGT Merit leader Sneha Singh.

Renowned golfer Vani Kapoor made a triumphant return to the Women's Pro Golf Tour, leading in the second leg with a 2-under 68 at Tollygunge Club.

Despite beginning her round with a bogey, Vani recovered quickly, notching birdies on the fourth, 12th, and 16th holes. Her impressive performance positioned her three strokes ahead of Sneha Singh, the 2023 HPWGT Order of Merit leader, who finished her round with a 71.

Ravjot K Dosanjh secured third place, shooting a 72. Other notable performances included Khushi Khanijau in fourth with a 73, while a cohort of players tied for fifth, including both amateurs and professionals, all scoring 74. The day proved challenging for several big names, with scores slipping uncharacteristically.

