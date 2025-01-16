PSG Triumphs Over FC Espaly to Secure French Cup Last 16 Spot
Paris St Germain advanced to the French Cup last 16 with a 4-2 victory over fifth-tier side FC Espaly. Despite an early shock goal from Kevis Gjeci, PSG equalized through Warren Zaire-Emery and secured the win with goals from Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Goncalo Ramos.
Paris St Germain has secured their place in the last 16 of the French Cup with a 4-2 victory against the underdogs FC Espaly. The match on Wednesday was marked by an early goal for Espaly, with Kevis Gjeci taking advantage of a mistake by PSG's goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.
Although PSG dominated possession following the early shock, it wasn't until the 37th minute that Warren Zaire-Emery managed to equalize. Espaly's goalkeeper, Jordan Etienne, performed admirably but was overpowered as PSG's Desire Doue pushed them ahead in the second half.
While Maxence Fournel briefly rekindled Espaly's hopes by narrowing the deficit, PSG's relentless attack paid off with late goals from Bradley Barcola and a penalty by Goncalo Ramos, asserting their dominance and clinching the game.
