Scott O'Neil Steps Up as LIV Golf's New CEO Amid Strategic Negotiations
Scott O'Neil is announced as the new CEO of LIV Golf, taking over from Greg Norman. As the league gears up for its fourth season, its financial backer, PIF, is in talks to invest in the rival PGA Tour. O'Neil aims to leverage LIV Golf's innovative model further.
Scott O'Neil has officially taken over as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which is on the cusp of its fourth season. This transition occurs as the league's financial backer explores investment deals with the competing PGA Tour.
O'Neil takes the helm from Greg Norman, bringing with him extensive experience as the former CEO of Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. His leadership background spans significant business operations in entertainment and sports sectors.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan praised O'Neil's vision and dedication, emphasizing LIV Golf's growth in global sports and entertainment. Meanwhile, discussions continue between PGA Tour Enterprises and the Public Investment Fund regarding a potential minority investment in the tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Greenlights Rs 4,222.24 Crore Investments to Boost Job Creation
Tensions Rise: Saudi Arabia Executes Six Iranians for Drug Smuggling
India's Alternate Investment Landscape in 2024: Shifting Patterns Revealed
India's Alternative Investments Surge: A New Era for HNI Wealth Strategies
Pharmac Expands Medicine Access with $6.3 Billion Investment