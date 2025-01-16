Left Menu

Scott O'Neil Steps Up as LIV Golf's New CEO Amid Strategic Negotiations

Scott O'Neil is announced as the new CEO of LIV Golf, taking over from Greg Norman. As the league gears up for its fourth season, its financial backer, PIF, is in talks to invest in the rival PGA Tour. O'Neil aims to leverage LIV Golf's innovative model further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:53 IST
Scott O'Neil Steps Up as LIV Golf's New CEO Amid Strategic Negotiations

Scott O'Neil has officially taken over as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which is on the cusp of its fourth season. This transition occurs as the league's financial backer explores investment deals with the competing PGA Tour.

O'Neil takes the helm from Greg Norman, bringing with him extensive experience as the former CEO of Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. His leadership background spans significant business operations in entertainment and sports sectors.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan praised O'Neil's vision and dedication, emphasizing LIV Golf's growth in global sports and entertainment. Meanwhile, discussions continue between PGA Tour Enterprises and the Public Investment Fund regarding a potential minority investment in the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025