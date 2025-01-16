Scott O'Neil Steps Up as LIV Golf's New CEO Amid Strategic Negotiations

Scott O'Neil has officially taken over as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which is on the cusp of its fourth season. This transition occurs as the league's financial backer explores investment deals with the competing PGA Tour.

O'Neil takes the helm from Greg Norman, bringing with him extensive experience as the former CEO of Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. His leadership background spans significant business operations in entertainment and sports sectors.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan praised O'Neil's vision and dedication, emphasizing LIV Golf's growth in global sports and entertainment. Meanwhile, discussions continue between PGA Tour Enterprises and the Public Investment Fund regarding a potential minority investment in the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)