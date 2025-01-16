Rayhan Thomas Shines in Korn Ferry Debut Amidst Lebioda's Triumph

In his Korn Ferry Tour debut, India's Rayhan Thomas put on an impressive performance, finishing T-27. The promising young golfer, who recently turned professional, posted under-par scores consistently over four rounds at the Bahamas Golf Classic. Despite challenges, Thomas demonstrated his growing prowess on the international stage.

Meanwhile, American golfer Hank Lebioda clinched his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title after an intense playoff against South Korean S H Kim. Lebioda, who has battled Crohn's Disease since his college years, showed extraordinary endurance and skill to secure victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Lebioda's triumph at The Ocean Course marks a significant milestone in his career, coming in his 62nd tour start. He outplayed the competition with a remarkable final round, making a statement as he returns to the Korn Ferry Tour, from which he had graduated in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)