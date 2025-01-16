Action-Packed Day Five at the Australian Open: Stunning Wins and Unexpected Exits

The fifth day at the Australian Open delivered electrifying tennis action, with significant victories and surprising early exits grabbing headlines. Ukrainian 28th seed Elina Svitolina vanquished American Caroline Dolehide in a smooth 6-1 6-4 win, showcasing her prowess on the court.

Brazilian 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia comfortably sailed past Russia's Erika Andreeva with a 6-2 6-3 victory, once again proving her consistency at the Australian Open. Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu shook off a hip issue to triumph over Amanda Anisimova, setting up an exciting next round matchup against world number two Iga Swiatek.

Elsewhere, marquee players like Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka made strides in their tournament runs, while others, such as Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, faced early elimination. As the tournament progresses, each match continues to heighten the anticipation in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)