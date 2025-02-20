Teen Sensation Mirra Andreeva Stuns Iga Swiatek in Dubai Semifinals
In a shocking turn of events, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the Dubai Championships quarterfinals. Andreeva’s victory marks her as the youngest semifinalist in the tournament's history. She previously overcame Swiatek's challenges and secured a breakthrough win.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a remarkable upset at the Dubai Championships, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. The young Russian showcased her impressive skills, becoming the youngest semifinalist in the 24-year history of the tournament.
Swiatek, who had previously beaten Andreeva last August in Cincinnati, struggled to maintain her lead despite initially taking a set advantage. Andreeva rallied to win the last five games, echoing her past victory over another top player, Aryna Sabalenka, last year in the French Open quarterfinals.
Reflecting on her victory, Andreeva acknowledged her nervousness prior to the match but emphasized her determination to play aggressively. With this win, she logged her fifth victory over a top-10 player and looks forward to her next challenge against either Elena Rybakina or Sofia Kenin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Matches and Stunning Upsets at Mumbai Open 2025 Quarterfinals
BJP's Bold Prediction: Historic Upset Expected in Delhi Assembly Elections
Mumbai's Dominance: Cornering Glory at Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals
Market Highlights: Earnings Reports Upset the Balance on Wall Street
Dramatic Upsets: AAP's Victory with New Delhi's Highest Margins