Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva Stuns Iga Swiatek in Dubai Semis

Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old Russian tennis player, defeated world number two Iga Swiatek with a 6-3 6-3 victory at the Dubai Duty Free Championships. This marks Andreeva's advancement to her first WTA 1000 semi-final and makes her the youngest semi-finalist in the tournament's history since its inception in 2001.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:54 IST
Mirra Andreeva Stuns Iga Swiatek in Dubai Semis
Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old tennis sensation from Russia, achieved a significant milestone by defeating world number two Iga Swiatek with a decisive 6-3 6-3 victory. This was the first time Andreeva triumphed over Swiatek, propelling her into the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Not only did Andreeva advance to her first WTA 1000 semi-final, but she also became the youngest player to reach this stage in Dubai since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2001. In her previous outing, Andreeva had been eliminated in the first round, making her recent performance all the more remarkable.

Despite initial nerves and a challenging start, Andreeva's aggressive gameplay and support from fans helped her overcome the early deficit. With guidance from her coach Conchita Martinez, Andreeva turned her match around, securing five consecutive games and sealing an impressive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025