Mirra Andreeva Stuns Iga Swiatek in Dubai Semis
Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old Russian tennis player, defeated world number two Iga Swiatek with a 6-3 6-3 victory at the Dubai Duty Free Championships. This marks Andreeva's advancement to her first WTA 1000 semi-final and makes her the youngest semi-finalist in the tournament's history since its inception in 2001.
Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old tennis sensation from Russia, achieved a significant milestone by defeating world number two Iga Swiatek with a decisive 6-3 6-3 victory. This was the first time Andreeva triumphed over Swiatek, propelling her into the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.
Not only did Andreeva advance to her first WTA 1000 semi-final, but she also became the youngest player to reach this stage in Dubai since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2001. In her previous outing, Andreeva had been eliminated in the first round, making her recent performance all the more remarkable.
Despite initial nerves and a challenging start, Andreeva's aggressive gameplay and support from fans helped her overcome the early deficit. With guidance from her coach Conchita Martinez, Andreeva turned her match around, securing five consecutive games and sealing an impressive victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
