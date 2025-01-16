Virtual Grand Slam: Australian Open Reimagines Tennis in Gaming World

The Australian Open is making waves by introducing a novel way to experience tennis. Moving beyond traditional live broadcasts, the tournament is streaming animated feeds that mirror the real matches taking place in the main stadiums.

This new approach features player avatars that resemble characters from video games, such as those on Wii, with real-time updates that reflect the players' outfits and movements, albeit with a slight delay. The innovation is the latest attempt by Tennis Australia to attract a younger, gaming-inclined audience to the sport.

The response has been significant, with thousands more viewers tuning in compared to last year. While it's uncertain if this method will become the primary way people 'watch' tennis, the initiative demonstrates the sport's push towards innovation and engaging diverse audiences.

