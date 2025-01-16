Left Menu

Virtual Grand Slam: Australian Open Reimagines Tennis in Gaming World

The Australian Open has embraced the latest sports trend by offering real-time animated feeds that replicate live tennis matches in a video-game format. This initiative is aimed at drawing younger audiences and gamers, with players depicted through characters reminiscent of Wii avatars.

Updated: 16-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:23 IST
  • Australia

The Australian Open is making waves by introducing a novel way to experience tennis. Moving beyond traditional live broadcasts, the tournament is streaming animated feeds that mirror the real matches taking place in the main stadiums.

This new approach features player avatars that resemble characters from video games, such as those on Wii, with real-time updates that reflect the players' outfits and movements, albeit with a slight delay. The innovation is the latest attempt by Tennis Australia to attract a younger, gaming-inclined audience to the sport.

The response has been significant, with thousands more viewers tuning in compared to last year. While it's uncertain if this method will become the primary way people 'watch' tennis, the initiative demonstrates the sport's push towards innovation and engaging diverse audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

