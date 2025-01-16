Left Menu

Karman Kaur Thandi: Rising from the Ashes of Injury with Unyielding Spirit

After a prolonged battle with injuries, Indian tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi has made a comeback, competing against Hungary's Panna Udvardy. Though she lost the match, returning to the court was a triumph in itself. During her time off, Karman completed her graduation and married Gurjant Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:28 IST
Karman Kaur Thandi: Rising from the Ashes of Injury with Unyielding Spirit
  • Country:
  • India

Karman Kaur Thandi has shrugged off fears that injuries would derail her tennis career, marking her return to competitive action with a spirited display at the ITF W50 tournament against Hungary's Panna Udvardy.

Despite losing 4-6, 1-6, the Delhi-based player celebrated the mere act of stepping back onto the court after a 16-month hiatus. Embracing relief, Karman showed resilience after struggling with injuries that once jeopardized her ability to lift a racket.

During her downtime, the 26-year-old not only pursued her studies but also tied the knot with Indian hockey player Gurjant Singh. Her ambition now focuses on completing a full season without setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025