Karman Kaur Thandi: Rising from the Ashes of Injury with Unyielding Spirit
After a prolonged battle with injuries, Indian tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi has made a comeback, competing against Hungary's Panna Udvardy. Though she lost the match, returning to the court was a triumph in itself. During her time off, Karman completed her graduation and married Gurjant Singh.
Karman Kaur Thandi has shrugged off fears that injuries would derail her tennis career, marking her return to competitive action with a spirited display at the ITF W50 tournament against Hungary's Panna Udvardy.
Despite losing 4-6, 1-6, the Delhi-based player celebrated the mere act of stepping back onto the court after a 16-month hiatus. Embracing relief, Karman showed resilience after struggling with injuries that once jeopardized her ability to lift a racket.
During her downtime, the 26-year-old not only pursued her studies but also tied the knot with Indian hockey player Gurjant Singh. Her ambition now focuses on completing a full season without setbacks.
