Karman Kaur Thandi: Rising from the Ashes of Injury with Unyielding Spirit

Karman Kaur Thandi has shrugged off fears that injuries would derail her tennis career, marking her return to competitive action with a spirited display at the ITF W50 tournament against Hungary's Panna Udvardy.

Despite losing 4-6, 1-6, the Delhi-based player celebrated the mere act of stepping back onto the court after a 16-month hiatus. Embracing relief, Karman showed resilience after struggling with injuries that once jeopardized her ability to lift a racket.

During her downtime, the 26-year-old not only pursued her studies but also tied the knot with Indian hockey player Gurjant Singh. Her ambition now focuses on completing a full season without setbacks.

