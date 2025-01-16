Left Menu

Kotak Steps Up as India's Batting Coach Amid Performance Scrutiny

Sitanshu Kotak, a former Saurashtra player, has been appointed India's batting coach ahead of the series against England. This shift comes after concerns over assistant coach Abhishek Nayar's performance. Kotak, with extensive experience in coaching, is expected to address technical issues faced by the Indian batters.

  India
  • India

Sitanshu Kotak has been named India's new batting coach for the upcoming limited-overs series against England, as the BCCI seeks to address recent performance concerns. This change follows critiques of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar's impact during India's recent tour of Australia.

Kotak brings considerable coaching experience to the role, having been a staple at the National Cricket Academy and worked closely with both senior and A teams. His appointment reflects a strategic move to rectify technical issues highlighted in the Australian series, where India's batting falters were evident.

The move to install Kotak is anticipated to be a provisional measure ahead of the June series against England, but with the team's home series commencing soon and a shadow tour in place, Kotak's coaching acumen will be pivotal in revamping batting strategies and improving player performance.

