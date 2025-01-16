Yazeed Al-Rajhi's Commanding Lead in Dakar Rally
Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken a commanding six-minute lead over Henk Lategan in the Dakar Rally ahead of the final stage. Lategan led early, but Al-Rajhi capitalized on the penultimate stage to secure his leadership position. Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mattias Ekstrom are also notable contenders in the race.
Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken a six-minute lead in the Dakar Rally after a strategic performance in stage 11, overtaking Henk Lategan who started the day with a two-minute advantage.
Lategan, representing Toyota, started well but fell behind after Al-Rajhi capitalized on the penultimate Shubaytah stage, maintaining his lead.
In motorcycles, Tosha Schareina narrowed the gap to leader Daniel Sanders but still trails as the final race approaches.
