Left Menu

Yazeed Al-Rajhi's Commanding Lead in Dakar Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken a commanding six-minute lead over Henk Lategan in the Dakar Rally ahead of the final stage. Lategan led early, but Al-Rajhi capitalized on the penultimate stage to secure his leadership position. Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mattias Ekstrom are also notable contenders in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:59 IST
Yazeed Al-Rajhi's Commanding Lead in Dakar Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken a six-minute lead in the Dakar Rally after a strategic performance in stage 11, overtaking Henk Lategan who started the day with a two-minute advantage.

Lategan, representing Toyota, started well but fell behind after Al-Rajhi capitalized on the penultimate Shubaytah stage, maintaining his lead.

In motorcycles, Tosha Schareina narrowed the gap to leader Daniel Sanders but still trails as the final race approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025