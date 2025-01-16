Yazeed Al-Rajhi's Commanding Lead in Dakar Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken a six-minute lead in the Dakar Rally after a strategic performance in stage 11, overtaking Henk Lategan who started the day with a two-minute advantage.

Lategan, representing Toyota, started well but fell behind after Al-Rajhi capitalized on the penultimate Shubaytah stage, maintaining his lead.

In motorcycles, Tosha Schareina narrowed the gap to leader Daniel Sanders but still trails as the final race approaches.

