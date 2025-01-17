Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: Highlights of the Sixth Day at the Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open saw Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advance to the fourth round. Aryna Sabalenka, Clara Tauson, Naomi Osaka, and Belinda Bencic competed on the prestigious Rod Laver Arena. Young talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic also showcased their skills.

Updated: 17-01-2025 07:28 IST
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 27th seed from Russia, clinched a decisive win over Germany's Laura Siegemund, advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open. At 36, Siegemund was the oldest contestant in the women's bracket.

As the day unfolded at Melbourne Park, temperatures hovered around 20 degrees Celsius. Fans anticipated high-stakes matches on Rod Laver Arena, featuring defending champion Aryna Sabalenka against Clara Tauson, and Naomi Osaka facing Belinda Bencic.

Notable performances included Carlos Alcaraz's match against Nuno Borges, culminating with veteran Novak Djokovic confronting Tomas Machac. Other stories emerged, such as Jabeur's emotional victory despite breathing difficulties and Collins' interaction with a spirited Melbourne crowd.

