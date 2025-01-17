Anthony Watson's Rugby Farewell: A Career Marked by Excellence and Challenge

Anthony Watson, a prominent England wing, has announced his retirement from professional rugby on medical grounds, with his club Leicester Tigers confirming the news on Friday. At 30, Watson retires after earning 56 caps for the national team and playing crucial roles in three Six Nations triumphs since his 2014 debut.

Watson missed the 2023 World Cup due to a calf injury and made only five appearances for Leicester this season, struggling with Achilles and back issues. Reflecting on his career, Watson expressed immense pride in representing England and cherished the memories created on the field.

England head coach Steve Borthwick praised Watson as a humble and hardworking professional, acknowledged his significant contributions to the sport, and wished him success in his future endeavors. Watson's departure marks the end of an era for England Rugby, as fans and colleagues salute his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)