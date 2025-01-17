Navdeep Singh Dedicates Arjuna Award to Family and Coach After Gold Medal Triumph
Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh dedicates his Arjuna Award to his family and coach, following a dramatic upgrade from silver to gold in the Paris Paralympics. The accolades, presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, celebrated outstanding contributions in sports.
Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh expressed his gratitude on Friday after being honored with the esteemed Arjuna Award, dedicating the accolade to his family and coach. The prestigious award, celebrating outstanding performances in sports, was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Speaking to ANI, Navdeep Singh shared his elation at receiving the award, emphasizing the support from his family and coach throughout his journey. Singh's triumph at the Paris Paralympics was particularly memorable, where his silver medal was subsequently upgraded to gold after the initial winner faced disqualification.
The ceremony acknowledged several other sporting greats, including double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, and World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards. The event also honored members of India's men's and women's hockey teams for their remarkable performances in 2024.
