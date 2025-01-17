Left Menu

Navdeep Singh Dedicates Arjuna Award to Family and Coach After Gold Medal Triumph

Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh dedicates his Arjuna Award to his family and coach, following a dramatic upgrade from silver to gold in the Paris Paralympics. The accolades, presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, celebrated outstanding contributions in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:01 IST
Navdeep Singh Dedicates Arjuna Award to Family and Coach After Gold Medal Triumph
Navdeep Singh. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh expressed his gratitude on Friday after being honored with the esteemed Arjuna Award, dedicating the accolade to his family and coach. The prestigious award, celebrating outstanding performances in sports, was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking to ANI, Navdeep Singh shared his elation at receiving the award, emphasizing the support from his family and coach throughout his journey. Singh's triumph at the Paris Paralympics was particularly memorable, where his silver medal was subsequently upgraded to gold after the initial winner faced disqualification.

The ceremony acknowledged several other sporting greats, including double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, and World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards. The event also honored members of India's men's and women's hockey teams for their remarkable performances in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025