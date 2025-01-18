Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open saw American Emma Navarro defeat Ons Jabeur, while Iga Swiatek maintained her unbeaten run against Emma Raducanu. Alex Michelsen stunned Karen Khachanov, and the day was marked by intense matches and unexpected outcomes, keeping fans on edge at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:19 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open's seventh day was nothing short of thrilling, featuring unexpected outcomes and dominant performances.

American eighth seed Emma Navarro caused an upset by eliminating former world number two Ons Jabeur in a tense three-set match. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek continued her dominance, brushing aside Emma Raducanu in a swift encounter.

Unseeded Alex Michelsen surprised many by defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov. The day, filled with sunny weather and competitive spirit, set the stage for more dramatic matches in the coming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025