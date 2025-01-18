Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open
Day seven of the Australian Open saw American Emma Navarro defeat Ons Jabeur, while Iga Swiatek maintained her unbeaten run against Emma Raducanu. Alex Michelsen stunned Karen Khachanov, and the day was marked by intense matches and unexpected outcomes, keeping fans on edge at Melbourne Park.
The Australian Open's seventh day was nothing short of thrilling, featuring unexpected outcomes and dominant performances.
American eighth seed Emma Navarro caused an upset by eliminating former world number two Ons Jabeur in a tense three-set match. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek continued her dominance, brushing aside Emma Raducanu in a swift encounter.
Unseeded Alex Michelsen surprised many by defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov. The day, filled with sunny weather and competitive spirit, set the stage for more dramatic matches in the coming rounds.
