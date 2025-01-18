Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's seventh day was nothing short of thrilling, featuring unexpected outcomes and dominant performances.

American eighth seed Emma Navarro caused an upset by eliminating former world number two Ons Jabeur in a tense three-set match. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek continued her dominance, brushing aside Emma Raducanu in a swift encounter.

Unseeded Alex Michelsen surprised many by defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov. The day, filled with sunny weather and competitive spirit, set the stage for more dramatic matches in the coming rounds.

