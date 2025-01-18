Mohun Bagan SG Coach Reflects on Draw Against Jamshedpur FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's head coach, Jose Molina, expressed a mix of satisfaction and concern following his team's 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League on Friday. At the post-match press conference, Molina commended his players' resilience but emphasized the need for better utilization of scoring opportunities.

Mohun Bagan took an early lead with a first-half goal by Subhasish Bose, but Stephen Eze's stunning solo effort in the second half equalized the score. This result keeps the Mariners at the top of the league standings, though Molina pointed out the necessity of securing wins in closely contested games.

Reflecting on the match, Molina articulated his difficulty in comprehending why his team did not capitalize on their first-half dominance. "We had numerous chances but ended the half with just one goal," he stated. He noted that Jamshedpur FC's tactical adjustments in the second half, including utilizing two strikers, disrupted Mohun Bagan's strategy.

Molina clarified that fatigue was not a factor in the team's second-half performance issues, citing a lack of clarity in attack as a primary concern. "We are working tirelessly on finishing and I am confident goals will follow," he reassured fans. He remained optimistic about the team's fitness for upcoming matches, including their next fixture against Chennaiyin FC on January 21.

Despite the draw, Molina expressed satisfaction with his squad and dismissed any insinuations regarding missing players. "We have to work with the players available, and I am proud of their commitment," he affirmed. Molina acknowledged that collecting points consistently remains crucial as the team looks to maintain their leading position in the league.

