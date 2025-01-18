Left Menu

Teen Titans and Vintage Masters: Dramatic Upsets Define Day Seven at Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open saw American teen Learner Tien advance to the round of 16, while Beatriz Haddad Maia was eliminated. Gael Monfils shocked Taylor Fritz, and Elena Rybakina advanced despite injury. Iga Swiatek maintained her dominance, sweeping Emma Raducanu from the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:24 IST
Day seven of the Australian Open delivered a series of dramatic matches, filled with upsets and breakthroughs. At the forefront was 19-year-old American Learner Tien, who continued to make waves by defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets, securing his spot in the round of 16.

In the women's bracket, 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Russia's Veronika Kudermetova. Meanwhile, the veteran player Gael Monfils turned back the clock, ousting U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz in a thrilling four-set encounter.

Elena Rybakina progressed despite battling injury concerns, while Polish star Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record against Emma Raducanu. As the tournament progressed under sunny Melbourne skies, players battled not just their opponents but also the heat as temperatures rose throughout the day.

