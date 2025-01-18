Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher: A Historic Year of Clean Sheets and Accolades

Alyssa Naeher, acclaimed goalkeeper, has been recognized as the 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the national body announced. This accolade crowns a remarkable year where Naeher stood as a resilient force for the team.

The star goalkeeper's performance was instrumental in securing the United States women's fifth Olympic gold. Naeher, who did not concede more than two goals throughout the tournament, was crucial in the team's victory against Brazil.

Despite announcing her international retirement, the 36-year-old plans to continue her club career with Chicago Stars. Her latest award comes after a vote by fans, coaches, and officials, spotlighting her influential presence in women's soccer.

