Highlights from the World of Sports: Records, Retirements, and Rivalries

In an exciting development in golf, Anna Nordqvist will succeed Suzann Pettersen as Team Europe captain in the 2026 Solheim Cup, making it her 10th appearance in the competition. Meanwhile, in tennis, Venus Williams won't be competing at next month's Indian Wells despite a wildcard invitation due to prior commitments.

In the realm of motorsports, Mercedes has unveiled its new W16 F1 car as Kimi Antonelli joins the team alongside George Russell. The unveiling aims to mark a new era following the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. In athletics, Josh Hoey set an American indoor record in the 800 meters at the USATF Indoor Championships with a time of 1:43.24.

Leading in NHL news, Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick to edge closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record. In other sports news, former NFL Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal has announced his retirement after eight seasons, capping his career with a highlight as a 2017 Pro Bowl selection with the Atlanta Falcons.

