Fakhar Zaman Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Eyes Full Cricket Comeback

In response to swirling retirement rumors, Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman has announced his determination to play in all cricket formats. Addressing speculation surrounding his career, he denied claims of retiring soon, emphasizing his continued enthusiasm for the sport, particularly One-day internationals.

Zaman sustained a recurring knee injury during the opening match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand, ultimately keeping him out of the rest of the tournament. The top-order batter expressed his disappointment over not being able to play the game he loves but is hopeful about returning to full fitness in a month's time.

Despite the setback of being sidelined during the tournament, Zaman highlighted a marked improvement in his condition and plans to resume training soon. He reiterated his desire to also play Test cricket, acknowledging the competition for spots in the national team.

