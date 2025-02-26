Fakhar Zaman Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Eyes Full Cricket Comeback
Fakhar Zaman, the injured Pakistani cricketer, has debunked rumors of his retirement, expressing his intent to return to all formats of cricket. Despite a recent knee injury, Zaman plans to resume playing in a month. He emphasizes his passion for One-day cricket and a continued interest in Tests.
In response to swirling retirement rumors, Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman has announced his determination to play in all cricket formats. Addressing speculation surrounding his career, he denied claims of retiring soon, emphasizing his continued enthusiasm for the sport, particularly One-day internationals.
Zaman sustained a recurring knee injury during the opening match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand, ultimately keeping him out of the rest of the tournament. The top-order batter expressed his disappointment over not being able to play the game he loves but is hopeful about returning to full fitness in a month's time.
Despite the setback of being sidelined during the tournament, Zaman highlighted a marked improvement in his condition and plans to resume training soon. He reiterated his desire to also play Test cricket, acknowledging the competition for spots in the national team.
