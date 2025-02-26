Left Menu

Fakhar Zaman Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Eyes Full Cricket Comeback

Fakhar Zaman, the injured Pakistani cricketer, has debunked rumors of his retirement, expressing his intent to return to all formats of cricket. Despite a recent knee injury, Zaman plans to resume playing in a month. He emphasizes his passion for One-day cricket and a continued interest in Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:05 IST
Fakhar Zaman Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Eyes Full Cricket Comeback
Fakhar Zaman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In response to swirling retirement rumors, Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman has announced his determination to play in all cricket formats. Addressing speculation surrounding his career, he denied claims of retiring soon, emphasizing his continued enthusiasm for the sport, particularly One-day internationals.

Zaman sustained a recurring knee injury during the opening match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand, ultimately keeping him out of the rest of the tournament. The top-order batter expressed his disappointment over not being able to play the game he loves but is hopeful about returning to full fitness in a month's time.

Despite the setback of being sidelined during the tournament, Zaman highlighted a marked improvement in his condition and plans to resume training soon. He reiterated his desire to also play Test cricket, acknowledging the competition for spots in the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025