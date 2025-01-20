Left Menu

Svitolina Shines: Quarter-Finals Beckon at the Australian Open

Elina Svitolina advances to the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Veronika Kudermetova. Competing after foot surgery, Svitolina came from a set down to secure her first last-eight spot since 2019 despite sweltering Melbourne conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 07:45 IST
Svitolina Shines: Quarter-Finals Beckon at the Australian Open
Elina Svitolina has made a triumphant return to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2019. On a scorching day in Melbourne, the Ukrainian tennis star delivered an impressive comeback, defeating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova with scores of 6-4, 6-1.

This victory holds particular significance as it marks Svitolina's first major appearance since undergoing foot surgery last year. After trailing 4-1 in the first set, she showcased her resilience to flip the match in her favor.

As temperatures soared, Svitolina's determination and skill prevailed on Rod Laver Arena. Her advancement sets the stage for more thrilling encounters in the tournament's latter stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

