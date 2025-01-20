Svitolina Shines: Quarter-Finals Beckon at the Australian Open

Elina Svitolina has made a triumphant return to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2019. On a scorching day in Melbourne, the Ukrainian tennis star delivered an impressive comeback, defeating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova with scores of 6-4, 6-1.

This victory holds particular significance as it marks Svitolina's first major appearance since undergoing foot surgery last year. After trailing 4-1 in the first set, she showcased her resilience to flip the match in her favor.

As temperatures soared, Svitolina's determination and skill prevailed on Rod Laver Arena. Her advancement sets the stage for more thrilling encounters in the tournament's latter stages.

