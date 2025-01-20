Swiatek Dominates, Shelton's Tribute, and Quarter-Finals Drama Unfolds at Australian Open

Left Menu

Day nine of the Australian Open sees Iga Swiatek's dominant win, Gael Monfils' retirement handing Ben Shelton a quarter-final spot, and drama as players including Jannik Sinner and Elina Svitolina advance amid challenging circumstances. Highlights include upsets, notable performances, and engaging stories from Melbourne Park.

Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:52 IST
The ninth day of the Australian Open marked a series of riveting matches and compelling narratives. Iga Swiatek swiftly defeated Eva Lys, propelling her into the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Gael Monfils' unforeseen retirement granted American Ben Shelton a passage to the next round, capturing the audience's attention with his heartfelt reflections on Monfils' career.

In other matches, Italy's Lorenzo Sonego made headlines by reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final, while defending champion Jannik Sinner powered through adversity, including a medical timeout, to secure his position in the quarters. Elina Svitolina, coming back from foot surgery, advanced after a remarkable comeback against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

The day wasn't short of surprises, as Madison Keys stunned Elena Rybakina with a three-set victory. As temperatures soared at Melbourne Park, players delivered extraordinary performances, setting the stage for exciting quarter-final matchups in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

