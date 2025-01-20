Left Menu

Sean Lynn's Homecoming: Leading Wales Women's Rugby

Sean Lynn has been appointed as the head coach of the Wales women's rugby team, succeeding Ioan Cunningham. Lynn, previously successful with Gloucester-Hartpury, is thrilled to return to his roots. His tenure begins amid challenges, with Wales performing poorly in recent tournaments.

Updated: 20-01-2025 22:22 IST
The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced Sean Lynn as the new head coach for the women's team, taking over from Ioan Cunningham, who resigned in November. Lynn, celebrated for securing consecutive Premiership Women's Rugby titles with Gloucester-Hartpury in 2023 and 2024, has committed to a three-year contract.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Lynn stated, "I'm Welsh and I'm coming home and you don't need me to tell you what this means to me." He embraces the role as a pinnacle of coaching, eager to lead a talented roster of players.

Cunningham's departure came after a challenging period for Wales, marked by only four victories in 11 matches in 2024 and a last-place finish in the Six Nations. As the team prepares for their opening match against Scotland on March 22, Lynn's appointment signals a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

