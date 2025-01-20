Sean Lynn's Homecoming: Leading Wales Women's Rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced Sean Lynn as the new head coach for the women's team, taking over from Ioan Cunningham, who resigned in November. Lynn, celebrated for securing consecutive Premiership Women's Rugby titles with Gloucester-Hartpury in 2023 and 2024, has committed to a three-year contract.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Lynn stated, "I'm Welsh and I'm coming home and you don't need me to tell you what this means to me." He embraces the role as a pinnacle of coaching, eager to lead a talented roster of players.

Cunningham's departure came after a challenging period for Wales, marked by only four victories in 11 matches in 2024 and a last-place finish in the Six Nations. As the team prepares for their opening match against Scotland on March 22, Lynn's appointment signals a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)