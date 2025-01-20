Left Menu

Manchester City Signs Young Talent: Abdukodir Khusanov Joins from Lens

Manchester City has acquired Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens on a four-and-a-half-year contract, paying 40 million euros. Khusanov, known for his intelligence, strength, and speed, becomes the first Premier League player from Uzbekistan. He previously played for Energetik-BGU Minsk before joining Lens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:50 IST
Manchester City has made a significant transfer move by securing the services of Uzbekistan central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from the French club Lens. The Premier League club announced the deal on Monday, highlighting that the 20-year-old defender has joined on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

According to British media outlets, the transfer fee for Khusanov was approximately 40 million euros. Known for his impressive intelligence, strength, and agility at such a young age, Khusanov already boasts an enviable track record, having appeared in 13 out of Lens' 16 league games this season.

Khusanov's journey to the Premier League began with his stint at Belarusian side Energetik-BGU Minsk in 2023, where he made 31 appearances across all competitions before transferring to Lens. He is notably the first player from Uzbekistan to join the English top flight.

