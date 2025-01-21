Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for Indonesia Masters 2025 Showdown

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, along with the men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, will spearhead India's campaign at the prestigious Indonesia Masters 2025 badminton tournament, starting Tuesday in Jakarta.

Within the women's singles category, the 16th ranked PV Sindhu will compete against Vietnam's world No. 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh in her opening match. Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Rakshitha Ramraj also feature in the women's draw.

Meanwhile, world No. 12 Lakshya Sen, hoping to rebound after early exits in the Malaysia and India Opens, faces Japan's Takuma Obayashi in the men's singles round of 32. Joining him are Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George in the men's singles event.

Spearheading India's men's doubles challenge are Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto represent India in women's doubles. In mixed doubles, Tanisha teams with Dhruv Kapila for a faceoff against the local duo of Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

India's badminton squad for the Indonesia Masters 2025 comprises talents in both singles and doubles segments, as they aim to continue their momentum from previous tournaments, including semi-final appearances at the Malaysia and India Open.

