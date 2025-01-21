Left Menu

Bayern Munich Secures Young Talent Tom Bischof

Bayern Munich has signed Tom Bischof, a 19-year-old German midfielder, from Hoffenheim on a free transfer. Bischof, who made history as Hoffenheim's youngest Bundesliga debutant, will join Bayern on a contract until 2029 after gathering attention from major clubs due to his impressive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich has officially signed Tom Bischof, a highly regarded 19-year-old midfielder from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim. The deal will see Bischof join the Bavarian giants on a contract running through June 2029, confirmed by Bayern on Tuesday.

Bischof's current contract with Hoffenheim was set to expire at the end of the season, and he leaves following 41 top-division appearances. Despite attempts from Hoffenheim to retain him, Bischof's rapid development caught the attention of Bayern Munich, Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund describes Bischof as one of Germany's brightest talents. His arrival coincides with Leon Goretzka's expected departure. Having represented Germany's youth teams, Bischof was awarded the Fritz Walter Medal as the best under-19 player in the country last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

