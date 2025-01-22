Madison Keys Embraces Pressure-Free Tennis as She Faces Swiatek
Madison Keys, once crippled by the pressure to win a Grand Slam, has come to terms with her achievements. Preparing for a semi-final match against Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open, Keys acknowledges her career's worth even without a Grand Slam victory, valuing the journey over the outcome.
Madison Keys, the American tennis player, is once again on the brink of a Grand Slam breakthrough as she readies herself for a high-stakes semi-final at the Australian Open.
After defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, Keys advances to face second seed Iga Swiatek, a formidable opponent who has impressed in Melbourne.
Despite a challenging matchup, Keys remains content with her career, emphasizing appreciation for her journey over the need for a Grand Slam title.
