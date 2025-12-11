Grand Slam Track League Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amid Financial Hurdles

Grand Slam Track, the ambitious start-up league for track and field embraced by former Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. This step comes after a tumultuous inaugural season marked by financial instability, including cutting events and payment issues with athletes.

Attendance at the league's opening event in Kingston, Jamaica, was lower than expected. To address these issues, GST has entered a court-supervised process to stabilize its finances, reduce costs, and address liabilities, paving the way for potential growth. Plans are underway for debtor-in-possession financing to sustain operations.

Despite setbacks, Johnson remains committed to the league's mission of providing a professional platform for athletes. Efforts to rebuild relationships with stakeholders and attract new investments are ongoing, with hopes of relaunching in 2026 once financial challenges are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)