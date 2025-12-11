Left Menu

Grand Slam Track League Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amid Financial Hurdles

Grand Slam Track, a start-up track and field league started by Michael Johnson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to stabilize after a rocky first season. It faced financial and operational challenges, but aims for a 2026 return. Efforts are underway for financing and investment discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:59 IST
Grand Slam Track League Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amid Financial Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Grand Slam Track, the ambitious start-up league for track and field embraced by former Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. This step comes after a tumultuous inaugural season marked by financial instability, including cutting events and payment issues with athletes.

Attendance at the league's opening event in Kingston, Jamaica, was lower than expected. To address these issues, GST has entered a court-supervised process to stabilize its finances, reduce costs, and address liabilities, paving the way for potential growth. Plans are underway for debtor-in-possession financing to sustain operations.

Despite setbacks, Johnson remains committed to the league's mission of providing a professional platform for athletes. Efforts to rebuild relationships with stakeholders and attract new investments are ongoing, with hopes of relaunching in 2026 once financial challenges are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025