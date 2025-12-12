Left Menu

Sprint Dreams Dashed: Grand Slam Track Hits Financial Hurdle

Grand Slam Track, founded by sprint legend Michael Johnson, filed for bankruptcy after failing to pay athletes and vendors. Initially supported by a $30 million bankroll, it now faces financial difficulties, canceling events and owing millions. The league aspires to reorganize and return in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking financial downturn, Grand Slam Track, spearheaded by sprint legend Michael Johnson, has declared bankruptcy, casting a shadow over its ambitious vision for the track and field sport.

Despite boasting a robust $30 million bankroll at its inception, the league has stumbled financially, with a recent Chapter 11 filing revealing liquid assets below $50,000 and debts in the $10-50 million range.

Known for attracting track's biggest names, including world champions like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the bankruptcy follows internal offers to athletes and vendors being largely rejected. The league, however, remains optimistic about future expansion and revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

