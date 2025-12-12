Sprint Dreams Dashed: Grand Slam Track Hits Financial Hurdle
Grand Slam Track, founded by sprint legend Michael Johnson, filed for bankruptcy after failing to pay athletes and vendors. Initially supported by a $30 million bankroll, it now faces financial difficulties, canceling events and owing millions. The league aspires to reorganize and return in the future.
In a striking financial downturn, Grand Slam Track, spearheaded by sprint legend Michael Johnson, has declared bankruptcy, casting a shadow over its ambitious vision for the track and field sport.
Despite boasting a robust $30 million bankroll at its inception, the league has stumbled financially, with a recent Chapter 11 filing revealing liquid assets below $50,000 and debts in the $10-50 million range.
Known for attracting track's biggest names, including world champions like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the bankruptcy follows internal offers to athletes and vendors being largely rejected. The league, however, remains optimistic about future expansion and revitalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
