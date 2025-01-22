Borussia Dortmund Parts Ways with Coach Nuri Sahin Following Disappointing Run

Borussia Dortmund has officially dismissed head coach Nuri Sahin, as reported by the German club on Wednesday. This move comes in the wake of Tuesday's unexpected 2-1 defeat to Bologna in the Champions League, marking the club's fourth consecutive loss across all tournaments.

The club issued a statement explaining that, following an internal review of recent sporting outcomes, Sahin was released immediately. Despite reaching last year's Champions League final, the Ruhr valley team conceded twice in just two minutes in the second half against Bologna, after initially taking an early lead.

Currently 10th in the Bundesliga, Dortmund's aspirations for the next season's European competitions are in jeopardy after losing their first three league games in 2025. The club has only secured one win from their last nine matches. "This painful decision became unavoidable after the Bologna game," said managing director Lars Ricken. Mike Tullberg, the Under-19 coach, will oversee the upcoming game against Werder Bremen.

(With inputs from agencies.)