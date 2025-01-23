Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Boosting Sports in Ladakh and J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's focus on developing sports, especially in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, during the opening of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025. Despite weather issues affecting attendance, the event commenced with ice hockey matches and cultural displays, hosting 594 participants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his administration's dedication to enhancing sports nationwide, with a focus on Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, during the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 opening.
Despite inclement weather preventing Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's arrival, the ceremony proceeded with cultural showcases and ice hockey, highlighting India's diverse sports potential.
The KIWG 2025, featuring 594 participants from across the nation, underscores India's commitment to sporting excellence and tourism promotion in picturesque regions like Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Namhail Nangmo Shatters Record with Fastest Goal in Ice Hockey League
Ice Hockey League Season 2: Record-Breaking Goals and Dramatic Draws Mark Day 4
Changla Lamos and Purig Warriors Excel as Ice Hockey Season Heats Up
Kang Sings' Sweeping Victory Ushers Them to Semi-Finals Amid Exciting Ice Hockey League Season 2
Changla Lamos and Kang Sings Set for Thrilling Ice Hockey League Final Showdowns