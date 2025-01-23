Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Boosting Sports in Ladakh and J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his administration's dedication to enhancing sports nationwide, with a focus on Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, during the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 opening.

Despite inclement weather preventing Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's arrival, the ceremony proceeded with cultural showcases and ice hockey, highlighting India's diverse sports potential.

The KIWG 2025, featuring 594 participants from across the nation, underscores India's commitment to sporting excellence and tourism promotion in picturesque regions like Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)