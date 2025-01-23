India's Sporting Future Shines at Khelo India Winter Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his government's commitment to sports development across India, with a particular focus on Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Speaking at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 opening ceremony, Modi praised the regions for enhancing the nation's sports culture and boosting tourism.

The event, which kicked off on a brisk morning at the NDS Stadium, highlights the government's dedication to nurturing sports talent. Modi lauded the establishment of 100 Khelo India Centres in J&K and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh.

While Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was unable to attend due to inclement weather, he hailed India as a '4D sports destination,' citing diverse sporting opportunities across the country. The games, featuring 19 teams and nearly 600 participants, commenced with ice hockey matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)