Left Menu

India's Sporting Future Shines at Khelo India Winter Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of sports development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the Khelo India Winter Games 2025. Despite weather challenges, the event commenced in Ladakh, highlighting the cultural richness and tourism potential of the region while promoting sports excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:35 IST
India's Sporting Future Shines at Khelo India Winter Games
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his government's commitment to sports development across India, with a particular focus on Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Speaking at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 opening ceremony, Modi praised the regions for enhancing the nation's sports culture and boosting tourism.

The event, which kicked off on a brisk morning at the NDS Stadium, highlights the government's dedication to nurturing sports talent. Modi lauded the establishment of 100 Khelo India Centres in J&K and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh.

While Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was unable to attend due to inclement weather, he hailed India as a '4D sports destination,' citing diverse sporting opportunities across the country. The games, featuring 19 teams and nearly 600 participants, commenced with ice hockey matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025