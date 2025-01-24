Left Menu

Excitement Builds as Odisha Releases India vs. England ODI Tickets

The Odisha government has announced the online release of tickets for the India-England ODI cricket match scheduled for February 9. Preparations, overseen by Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, are underway at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. A fan park will enhance spectator experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:55 IST
Excitement Builds as Odisha Releases India vs. England ODI Tickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has officialized the availability of tickets for the highly anticipated day-night One Day International cricket match between India and England, scheduled for February 9. Sales start online from February 2, as confirmed by Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj following a comprehensive review of the preparations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Minister Suraj detailed that 4,000 tickets will be accessible online. Additionally, physical tickets will be distributed at venue counters on February 5 and 6. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots ahead of this major sporting event.

In an effort to elevate match-day excitement, a fan park will be established within Barabati Stadium. The Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, inaugurated the ticket sales by purchasing the first ticket, underscoring the significance of this sporting extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025