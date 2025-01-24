Excitement Builds as Odisha Releases India vs. England ODI Tickets

The Odisha government has officialized the availability of tickets for the highly anticipated day-night One Day International cricket match between India and England, scheduled for February 9. Sales start online from February 2, as confirmed by Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj following a comprehensive review of the preparations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Minister Suraj detailed that 4,000 tickets will be accessible online. Additionally, physical tickets will be distributed at venue counters on February 5 and 6. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots ahead of this major sporting event.

In an effort to elevate match-day excitement, a fan park will be established within Barabati Stadium. The Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, inaugurated the ticket sales by purchasing the first ticket, underscoring the significance of this sporting extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)