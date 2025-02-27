Kolkata Metro Introduces Multiple QR Tickets for Commuters

Kolkata Metro Railway is set to introduce an innovative ticketing solution that allows commuters to buy up to seven paper-based QR tickets in a single transaction, starting February 28. This new system aims to significantly reduce waiting times and queue lengths at ticket counters.

Currently, individuals can only purchase one paper-based QR ticket per transaction. However, with the forthcoming changes, efficiency is expected to improve significantly, as passengers can obtain multiple tickets at once.

The service, applicable on all lines except the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), will enhance travel convenience across the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia), Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby Crossing), and Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) corridors of the Kolkata Metro network.

