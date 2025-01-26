India Dominates in ICC Women's U19 World Cup with Victory Over Bangladesh

India extended their commanding lead in the ICC Women's U19 World Cup, thrashing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a dominant Super Six match display on Sunday. The victory marks India's fourth successive win, as they remain undefeated and fortify their status as formidable contenders for the championship title.

Vaishnavi Sharma led India's disciplined bowling attack, capturing vital wickets with figures of 3/15, reducing Bangladesh to a dismal 64 runs in their allotted overs. This performance ensured that India has yet to allow more than 64 runs in a tournament, previously dismissing West Indies and Malaysia for lower totals.

The chase saw Trisha Gongadi, the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing a brisk 40 runs from 31 balls, embellished with eight boundaries. Sanika Chalke and captain Niki Prasad then propelled India to victory within 7.1 overs, underscoring the team's cohesive strength and bowling prowess.

